This tiny T. rex relative — called the ‘harbinger of doom’ — was just discovered by an NC team

A small yet mighty new dinosaur was recently discovered thanks to the work of a Raleigh paleontologist and her team.

The new dinosaur — Moros intrepidus, which means “harbinger of doom” after the Greek god Moros — is a relative of the much larger Tyrannosaurus Rex, providing a gap on how the dinosaurs evolved over time.

Standing just three or four feet tall at its hip, the dinosaur was discovered in Utah by Lindsay Zanno and her team.

“Moros was lightweight and exceptionally fast,” she said in a news release. “These adaptations, together with advanced sensory capabilities, are the mark of a formidable predator. It could have easily run down prey, while avoiding confrontation with the top predators of the day.”

Zanno — the head of paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences — unveiled the dinosaur fossils at the museum Thursday afternoon. She was the lead author of the academic paper outlining the research and is a paleontologist at N.C. State University.

Moros lived about 96 million years ago during the Cretaceous period and is the oldest Cretaceous tyrannosaur species discovered in North America, according to a news release.

Despite being made popular by the movie “Jurassic Park,” tyrannosaurs, like the T. rex, didn’t rule the dinosaur landscape as Apex predators until the Cretaceous period — about 81 million years ago. The tyrannosaurs fossils founds throughout North America were smaller and “primitive” during the Jurassic period — about 150 million years — and hunted by much larger allosaurus, according to a news release.

The discovery of Moros has helped bridge the fossil gap between the two periods, leading scientists to believe it only took “15 million years to rise to power,” according to the news release.

“When and how quickly tyrannosaurs went from wallflower to prom king has been vexing paleontologists for a long time,” Zanno said in a news release. “The only way to attack this problem was to get out there and find more data on these rare animals.”

The leg bones of Moros were found in the same area where Zanno found “Siats meekerorum, a giant meat-eating carcharodontosaur that lived in the same time period.”