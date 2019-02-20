3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy

Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a Wake County deputy crashed with another car in downtown Raleigh.
ABC11 video revealed extensive damage to the front of the deputy’s vehicle. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Dawson Street and West South Street.
Wake County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to the hospital following the crash — one deputy and two people in the other car.
Read more from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, here.
