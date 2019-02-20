Local

3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy

By ABC11

February 20, 2019 01:07 PM

Raleigh

Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a Wake County deputy crashed with another car in downtown Raleigh.

ABC11 video revealed extensive damage to the front of the deputy’s vehicle. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Dawson Street and West South Street.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to the hospital following the crash — one deputy and two people in the other car.

Read more from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, here.

Sarah Nagem

Sarah Nagem is an assistant metro editor at The News & Observer.

