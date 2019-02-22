Raleigh man rented a hotel room where minor worked as a prostitute, police say

A 35-year-old man was arrested after Raleigh police say he kept a hotel room that was used for prostituting a minor.
Joseph Anthony Lewis of Raleigh was charged with promoting prostitution of a minor and human trafficking with a child victim. He was arrested Friday.
Police say Lewis profited from prostitution and advanced it by having a hotel room “while knowingly granting or permitting the use of the place for the purpose of prostitution of a minor,” according to court documents.
Lewis intended to hold a child “in sexual servitude,” his arrest warrant said.
His bond was set at $1.5 million, and he is scheduled to be in court Monday, records show.
