A Confederate flag will be raised where Silent Sam once stood at UNC, group says

Silent Sam is gone from UNC-Chapel Hill, but protests are planned for Saturday afternoon where the Confederate statue once stood.





A group called Heirs to the Confederacy said on Facebook it will raise a Confederate flag where the controversial statue perched on its base until protesters tore it down in August. The protest is set to begin at noon, and the group said it will raise Confederate flags elsewhere on campus and throughout Chapel Hill.

Two other groups, Take Action Chapel Hill and Defend UNC, created a Facebook event called “Racists out of UNC: Rally, Pledge Drive, Re-contextualization.”





The town of Chapel Hill removed a Jefferson Davis Highway stone marker and also a plaque on Friday, in anticipation of the event. Davis was the president of the Confederacy.

The town removed the items “based on the recommendation of Chapel Hill public safety officials that the plaques were a public nuisance and created a public safety threat, causing dangerous and unsafe conditions, if they remain,” spokesperson Ran Northam said in a news release. “Both items will be offered to their rightful owners.”

N.C. Chief Dep. Attorney General Alexander McC. Peters advised Town of Chapel Hill Attorney Ralph D. Karpinos in a letter Thursday that the marker on the south side of Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill is not in the N.C. Department of Transportation right of way.

Orange County commissioners had repealed naming the highway after Davis.

Peters also wrote that the marker appears to be on town property, not UNC or state property. However, Peters ended the letter with “this is not an official Attorney General opinion.”

The plaque was placed near the stone marker this month to honor the woman described by white supremacist Julian Carr as a “Negro wench” he assaulted and talked about at the dedication of Silent Sam.

Chapel Hill made the decision to remove the marker and plaque “after conducting a threat assessment leading up to this weekend’s scheduled protests,” Northam said, along with the letter from the attorney general’s office.