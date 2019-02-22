This well-loved state park will get a new campground from 2016 bond funds

Raven Rock State Park will have a new campground by the end of this year.
The Mountain Laurel Bike Trail at the popular park has been closed to allow for construction of the new campground. The trail will reopen when the work is done.
A news release from N.C. State Parks said the new campground will offer 15 tent campsites, nine RV sites, six camper cabins and a bathhouse. It will be built with money from the $2 billion Connect NC bond referendum passed by state voters in 2016.
A total of about $75 million from the bond package will be used on 45 state parks projects across the state.
Bond money also will be used for public universities and community colleges, the N.C. Zoo, water and sewer projects, and facilities for agriculture, public safety and the N.C. National Guard.
Raven Rock, near Lillington, about 40 miles southwest of Raleigh, now has only canoe camping, family wilderness camping and backpack camping. The nearly 4,700-acre park is nestled along the Cape Fear River and features rocky bluffs along the river as much as 150 feet high.
