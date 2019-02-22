Dad was found dead with a dog leash on his neck. Now his son is charged with murder.

A Durham teen was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the April 2018 death of his father, who was found with a dog leash around his neck in his house on Dover Road, according to police.
Alexander Bishop, 16, of Durham, was charged with murder and taken to the Durham County jail.
Bishop called 911 and said he found his father, 59-year-old William “Bill” Bishop, unresponsive around 6 p.m. April 18. The elder Bishop was reportedly slouched in a chair with the dog still attached to the leash.
Bill Bishop, a father of two teenage boys, was a prominent developer in the Tampa, Florida, area. He moved to the Triangle in 2008 to get a doctoral degree at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The state medical examiner ruled Bishop’s death a homicide and said he died from strangulation. But a Greenville pathologist hired by Bishop’s family cast doubt on that ruling, The News & Observer reported.
“Based on my review of the autopsy material and the information available to me at this time, it is my opinion that the manner of death in this case should remain undetermined,” Dr. Jonathan Privette wrote in a report.
Bishop died three days after the 911 call.
