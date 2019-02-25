Durham teen charged with killing his father never had a ‘discipline problem,’ attorney says

A Durham County judge on Monday set a $250,000 bond for a 16-year-old charged with killing his father, who was found unresponsive last April with a dog leash around his neck.

The bond is unsecured, which means Bishop can leave jail while he awaits trial.

Bishop was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the death of 59-year-old William “Bill” Bishop.”

Alexander Bishop, then a student at Durham Academy, called his mother five times on the evening of April 18 before he called 911, according to search warrants in the case. He told a dispatcher that he found his father unconscious in their home slouched in a chair with a dog leash, with the dog attached at the other end.

Bill Bishop died three days later.

During the court hearing Monday, attorney Allyn Sharp said Alexander Bishop didn’t kill his father.

“He has never even had a discipline problem,” Sharp said. “He is a kid who lost his father, and this has been the hardest year of his life.”

Sharp raised concerns about how officials handled the case, including a Friday arrest that resulted in Alexander Bishop spending the weekend in jail.







After emergency officials arrived at the family’s home on April 18, Alexander Bishop told an official he felt relieved his father was gone after being emotionally abused his whole life, according to the search warrants.

“(The son) explained that there had never been anything physical to occur, just constant verbal abuse over minor things like dishes being left in the sink and homework not being completed,” a law enforcement officer wrote in a search warrant. “(He) also told officers that he would be extremely fearful for what his father would do if he survived.”

A search of Alexander Bishop’s cellphone showed the device was used to look up information about finances, how to calcuate the value of an estate, the value of gold and how to transfer bank accounts after someone’s death, court records show.

Bill Bishop, a father of two teenage boys, was worth about $5.55 million in 2017, according to court records. He was a prominent developer in Florida and moved to the Triangle in 2008 to get a doctoral degree at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Alexander Bishop’s arrest brought mixed feelings for David Moore, a longtime friend of Bill Bishop.

“While I’m very relieved to learn that someone may — finally — be held accountable for this despicable crime,” Moore wrote in an email to The News & Observer over the weekend, “I’m deeply saddened that it is my godson Alexander who has been charged with my dear friend Bill’s murder.”





The North Carolina state medical examiner ruled Bishop’s death a homicide and said he died from strangulation. But the family has said they believed Bill Bishop died from a heart attack.

Court documents related to Bill Bishop’s estate reveal a contentious divide between Bill Bishop’s girlfriend Julie Seel and his ex-wife and two sons, The News & Observer has reported.





Seel said in court documents that Bill Bishop’s safe was missing $50,000 in gold and $75,000 in jewelry and cash.

Seel said Sharon Bishop accessed the safe while Bill Bishop was in the hospital, although she was supposed to stay away from the home. The Bishops separated in November 2016, but their divorce was finalized 12 days before he was reportedly found unconscious.

Idol said Sharon Bishop opened the safe to look for Bill Bishop’s living will. She didn’t see any gold, jewelry or cash, but she did find guns, Idol said.

Police eventually drilled into the safe, but Idol said that wasn’t necessary since Sharon Bishop shared the location of the combination with them.

The warrant says an investigator followed Sharon Bishop’s instructions but couldn’t find the combination.