Raleigh man is accused of having child porn featuring girls as young as 4

By Simone Jasper

February 25, 2019 11:13 AM

Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation
A Raleigh man is accused of copying child pornography to his computer, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephan Ray Grimes, 44, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested Friday.

Since October, the sheriff’s office said, Grimes has copied pictures of girls “engaged in sexual activity.” The children in the photos are thought to be 4 to 12 years old, according to an arrest warrant that describes six pictures.

Bond for Grimes was set at $1 million.

