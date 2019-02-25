Raleigh man is accused of having child porn featuring girls as young as 4

A Raleigh man is accused of copying child pornography to his computer, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephan Ray Grimes, 44, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested Friday.
Since October, the sheriff’s office said, Grimes has copied pictures of girls “engaged in sexual activity.” The children in the photos are thought to be 4 to 12 years old, according to an arrest warrant that describes six pictures.
Bond for Grimes was set at $1 million.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments