Mother posed as daughter in court. Now she’s in jail.

A mother was arrested for impersonating her daughter during a court appearance, police say.
Uganda Spencer, 44, of Sanford, went to the court Feb. 22 in Pittsboro posing as her daughter, Gabrielle Spencer. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Gabrielle Spencer and taken to the Chatham County jail, according to a news release.
Deputies discovered Uganda Spencer’s true identity during processing. They subsequently found three outstanding warrants and a criminal summons under her own name.
In addition to being arrested, Uganda Spencer was charged with three counts of felony identity theft, common law forgery, resisting a public officer and felony financial card theft. She was being held under $10,000 secured bail. Her next court appearance is Monday.
