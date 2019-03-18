2 arrested after 81 pounds of cocaine is seized in Wake County

Wake County authorities seized 81.4 pounds of cocaine Sunday night, and two men are accused of conspiring to commit several drug-related crimes.
Edis Leonidas Herrera Mejia, 52, of New York, and Octavio Lopez Martinez, 53, of Raleigh, were charged with conspiring to sell, deliver and traffic in cocaine. They were arrested Sunday night in southeast Raleigh.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office worked with other law enforcement agencies on surveillance of a tractor trailer that was coming to North Carolina from California, spokesman Eric Curry said. One of the men was transporting, and the other was supposed to receive the shipment, he said.
Curry said that because of the investigation, he couldn’t share details about the intended destination of the truck or what else was inside.
Mejia was also charged with trafficking in cocaine, according to his arrest warrants.
Each man was being held Monday on a $5 million bond, court records show.
