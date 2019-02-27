Local

Meredith College surpasses its fundraising goal

By Jane Stancill

February 27, 2019 06:20 PM

A Meredith College student reads in the amphitheater on the school’s campus. Kristin Lozoya says such times of reflection were an important part of attending the summer Governor’s School program at Meredith.
RALEIGH

Meredith College announced Wednesday that it had wrapped up a six-year fundraising campaign, delivering $90 million to the women’s college in Raleigh.

The campaign, dubbed “Beyond Strong,” surpassed its original goal by $15 million, according to a news release. The announcement was made at Meredith’s Founders’ Day celebration on Wednesday.

The drive allowed the private college to boost its endowment from $67 million to $116 million, according to the announcement. The money is going toward scholarships, buildings, academic programs, faculty and staff development, adult education and study abroad.

“The pace of this campaign, the enthusiasm for Meredith, the clear desire to get behind a successful college that makes an impact on students and our community all came together very nicely,” Meredith President Jo Allen said in the news release. “I’m thrilled that we exceeded our goal because it demonstrates that we can do more than we ever thought we could. That is the essence of going strong-- and being stronger.”

Jane Stancill

Jane Stancill has reported on higher ed for The News & Observer for 20 years. She has won state and national awards for her coverage of education.

