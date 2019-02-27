Meredith College surpasses its fundraising goal

Meredith College announced Wednesday that it had wrapped up a six-year fundraising campaign, delivering $90 million to the women’s college in Raleigh.

The campaign, dubbed “Beyond Strong,” surpassed its original goal by $15 million, according to a news release. The announcement was made at Meredith’s Founders’ Day celebration on Wednesday.

The drive allowed the private college to boost its endowment from $67 million to $116 million, according to the announcement. The money is going toward scholarships, buildings, academic programs, faculty and staff development, adult education and study abroad.

“The pace of this campaign, the enthusiasm for Meredith, the clear desire to get behind a successful college that makes an impact on students and our community all came together very nicely,” Meredith President Jo Allen said in the news release. “I’m thrilled that we exceeded our goal because it demonstrates that we can do more than we ever thought we could. That is the essence of going strong-- and being stronger.”