Man wanted in Durham double murder arrested at US-Mexico border

By Thomasi McDonald

February 27, 2019 07:53 PM

A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two men on New Year’s Day in Durham was arrested Tuesday night at the U.S.-Mexico border, police said.

Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino of Durham was arrested in Presidio, Texas, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, Durham police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police last month charged Vargas-Regino with two counts of murder in the Jan. 1 deaths of Murilio Zurito Domingo, 24, and Bertin Vasquez Mendoza, 26.



It was just after 8 p.m. that day when police discovered the bodies of Domingo and Mendoza in the 2000 block of House Avenue.


On Jan. 9, investigators charged Jonathan Cabrera, 18, of Durham with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shootings.

Police have not disclosed a motive.

Vargas-Regino is in custody in Brewster County, Texas, where he is awaiting extradition, Durham police said.

