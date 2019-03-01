Man accused of shooting Walgreens employees faces upgraded charges

The man accused of shooting two employees at a Walgreens store in Garner last month is out of the hospital, police say.

Stephen Allen Denning, 60, now faces two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was initially charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Denning was in jail Thursday after he was released from WakeMed, the Garner Police Department said Thursday on Twitter.

Sarah Wright, 31, of Clayton, and Brandon Gordon, 33, of Garner, were shot Feb. 14 in the pharmacy area of the store on U.S. 70, according to police.

One of the workers called 911 and said the shooter was an “angry customer.”

After the shooting, police say, Denning left the store and was taken into custody outside a Golden Corral restaurant. A Wake County sheriff’s deputy fired a gun while apprehending Denning, who was then taken to the hospital.

The medical conditions of the two employees have not be publicly released.

Denning’s bond was set at more than $2 million, court records show.