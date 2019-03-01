Raleigh police arrest suspected bank robber involved in crash on I-440

Police have arrested a suspected bank robber who they say was involved in a crash on Interstate 440 that caused major traffic delays Friday afternoon.
Raleigh officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to a call of an armed robbery at Capital Bank at 6511 Falls of Neuse Road, according to a news release from police.
Officers spotted suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop the driver on Falls of Neuse Road, police said. The suspect drove away and crashed into another car on westbound I-440 near Glenwood Avenue.
The suspect and the driver of the other car were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
