Former Raleigh police officer among three killed in Franklin County plane crash

A former Raleigh police officer was one of three people killed in the crash of a small plane in Franklin County on Friday night, according to the police department.
Brian Sjostedt worked as a Raleigh police officer from 1998 to 2005, according to a statement from the department Sunday morning.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this most difficult time,” the statement said.
Sjostedt and two women were aboard the plane when it crashed into a creek that leads into Clifton Pond south of Louisburg at about 7:20 p.m. Friday. The single-engine Cessna C-182 had just taken off from Triangle North Executive Airport and was headed to Hilton Head, S.C.
The plane went down less than two miles south of the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were on board. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the bodies of all three — a man and two women — had been recovered.
The names of the women have not been released.
“We are in the very early stage, the fact phase, of the investigation,” NTSB spokesperson Terry Williams said in an email Sunday morning.
Sjostedt learned to fly from Paul Hesse at the Henderson-Oxford Airport in Granville County and passed his private pilot’s check in 2013. Hesse, who has been teaching flight school for nearly 30 years, said Sjostedt was a good pilot and an experienced aircraft owner.
“I don’t know how many hours they’ll find in his log book, but I would speculate they’ll find close to 1,000,” Hesse said in an interview Sunday.
Hesse noted that weather at the time of the crash Friday evening was terrible. He said in those rainy conditions, airlines would not have allowed their pilots to fly without a co-pilot, but Sjostedt would have been allowed to fly as a single pilot.
“I don’t know why anyone would fly single-engine, single-pilot in the weather we had Friday,” Hesse said.
