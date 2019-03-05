Orange County schools take extra caution as officials search for man who shot at trooper

Officials on Tuesday morning are looking for a man they say shot at a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper and crashed a stolen SUV.
While the man is on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office expects an “increased officer presence” at four schools, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
A trooper tried to pull over an SUV for speeding at about 3 a.m. near New Hope Church Road and Interstate 40, according to Highway Patrol spokesman First Sgt. Michael Baker.
“The driver of the SUV failed to stop for the trooper, initiating a pursuit,” Baker wrote in an email. “During the pursuit, the driver of the SUV fired multiple shots at the trooper’s vehicle.”
The driver crashed the SUV, which was reportedly stolen, and ran away, ABC11 reports. The trooper wasn’t injured, according to Baker.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said officers will be at Morris Grove Elementary, New Hope Elementary, A.L. Stanback Middle and Partnership Academy as a precaution, according to the news outlet.
