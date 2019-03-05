Chairwoman of Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board resigns amid recall effort

Margaret Samuels, the chairwoman of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board and one of three people targeted in an election recall effort, has resigned, the school system announced Tuesday morning.

“The charges leveled at me are baseless and without foundation,” Samuels wrote in a letter released by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. “Nevertheless since being elected chair, well after the events in question happened, I have tried to respond to public concerns by working toward board consensus where possible, by ensuring board members had access to professional development and training and by setting in motion a review of our board’s related policies.”

Samuels and board members James Barrett and Pat Heinrich are subjects of a recall effort launched by a group of parents upset with a vote to make Glenwood Elementary School a Mandarin language magnet school.

The parents accuse Barrett and Heinrich, who has a daughter at the school, of improperly communicating before the vote with parents who supported the magnet school plan. They accused Samuels of not enforcing board policies.

A school board attorney cleared Barrett and Heinrich of any conflict of interest, but a UNC School of Government professor says the two may have violated board policies.

All three targeted members’ terms are up this year, and Barrett has already announced he will not seek re-election so that he may focus on a run for state superintendent of schools next year.

In her letter, Samuels said she is not a politician and has “no appetite for political fights that take the attention away from our schools and our children.”

Samuels became the board chair in January. The board voted to make Glenwood a magnet school by a 4-3 vote last September.