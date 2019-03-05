Man posted photo of white hoods on Confederate statue. He put them there, NC police say.

A Raleigh man posted a photo on social media of white hoods on a Confederate statue, but police say he placed the hoods there himself.
Jonathan Alan Williams, 42, was arrested Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the day.
Williams had posted a photo on Twitter that showed the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy on the N.C. Capitol grounds. The statue features a woman and a young boy, whose faces were covered with white hoods in the photo.
“Huh. That’s new,” Williams wrote on Twitter.
White hoods are often associated with the Ku Klux Klan.
Williams, who told The News & Observer on Monday he opposes Confederate monuments on state property, said he walked by the statue that morning to see if it was still barricaded following a protest Saturday evening. That’s when he spotted the hoods and snapped a photo, he said.
But the State Capitol Police arrested Williams on Monday evening and charged him with misdemeanor littering for allegedly putting the hoods on the statue.
The 7-foot statue honoring Confederate women was dedicated in 1914. Four years ago, the statue was vandalized with the spray-painted words “Black Live Matter.”
Williams was out of jail Monday, according to court records.
