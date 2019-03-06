Firefighters battle blaze at Morrisville apartments

Multiple apartments in Morrisville were damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to a report by ABC11.
Morrisville firefighters responded to the fire at the Camden Westwood Apartments at 2100 Summit Ridge Loop.
ABC11 reported that 17 units were damaged but no injuries were reported, according to the Morrisville Fire Department. Firefighters rescued three pets from the building.
Aerial video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed fire damage to the front of a building and at least two large holes in the roof. A ladder truck was spraying water down on the building from the exterior, while water could be seen shooting through the holes in the roof from firefighters dousing hot spots.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
