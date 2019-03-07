Durham police investigate fatal shooting; 1 person in custody

Police in Durham have a “possible suspect” in custody after a fatal shooting Wednesday.
Officers at about 8:30 p.m. found a 21-year-old man who had been shot, according to a news release from Durham police. Officials say the man was taken to a hospital and died.
The incident happened in the 1700 block of Holloway Street, according to the release.
Police say they are still investigating the homicide and haven’t released the names of those involved.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator J. Mitchell at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200, the release said.
