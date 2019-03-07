Duke rejects Erwin Road for light rail. Negotiation with GoTriangle off the table.

Duke University has rejected further negotiations with GoTriangle for a Durham-Orange light-rail route running past its research and medical buildings on Erwin Road.
The 18-mile light-rail line “poses significant and unacceptable risks to the safety of the nearly 1.5 million patients who receive care at our hospital and clinics each year, and the future viability of health care and research at Duke,” Duke President Vincent Price, Chancellor for Health Affairs A. Eugene Washington and Executive Vice President Tallman Trask III wrote Thursday in a letter to GoTriangle.
The letter, addressed to Durham County Commissioner Ellen Reckhow, chair of the GoTriangle Board of Trustees, and GoTriangle general manager Jeff Mann, said the risk of light rail to the university’s medical and research facilities is too great.
“GoTriangle has created a set of compromises that Duke is simply unwilling to accept,” the men said in the letter. “These circumstances, based on facts that we have no reason to believe will change with further review or mediation, will jeopardize community health, public safety and the future viability of our enterprise.“
Duke’s land and collaboration are critical to the project’s pending application April 30 to the Federal Transit Administration for a $1.23 billion federal grant. The project is expected to cost roughly $2.5 billion to build, plus up to roughly $900 million in interest on short- and long-term debt.
Reckhow and Mann asked Duke officials in another letter Monday to spend another six to eight weeks trying to work out issues, including the potential effect of electromagnetic interference and vibrations, potential issues with critical utilities, patient safety and how to preserve emergency access to the hospital.
Duke’s letter also addresses a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding that GoTriangle released Monday in an attempt to show Duke had agreed to cooperate with the light-rail project planning.
Duke entered into that process “in good faith,” the letter said, but “additional analysis and information” confirmed its concerns.
“Unfortunately, Duke’s concerns and requests for consideration of alternate routes — which have been stated in almost identical form since 1999 — were ignored, minimized, or redirected, leading to President Price’s November 19, 2018 letter, which indicated that Duke would not be able to make a donation of land and rights of way to the DOLRT project, and which was provided to meet what you had indicated was a deadline of November 30, 2018,” the Duke letter stated.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments