Firefighters responding to west Raleigh apartment fire

Multiple fire trucks were responding to a early evening fire at an apartment complex in west Raleigh, according to emergency communications.
Firefighters were called to 3000 Aileen Drive around 6 p.m. There are multiple two-story buildings in the Arium Trailwood apartment complex that is off Gorman Street.
Aerial video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed firefighters on a second-floor deck walking around a damaged unit.
No additional information about the number of apartments damaged or injuries reported has been provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
