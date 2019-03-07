Local

Firefighters responding to west Raleigh apartment fire

By Joe Johnson

March 07, 2019 06:54 PM

Firefighters respond to West Raleigh apartment fire

Raleigh firefighters respond to a West Raleigh apartment fire Thursday evening, March 7, 2019.
Raleigh firefighters respond to a West Raleigh apartment fire Thursday evening, March 7, 2019.
RALEIGH

Multiple fire trucks were responding to a early evening fire at an apartment complex in west Raleigh, according to emergency communications.

Firefighters were called to 3000 Aileen Drive around 6 p.m. There are multiple two-story buildings in the Arium Trailwood apartment complex that is off Gorman Street.

Aerial video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed firefighters on a second-floor deck walking around a damaged unit.

No additional information about the number of apartments damaged or injuries reported has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

