An unused crane in Raleigh, now an eyesore, is coming down this weekend

After nearly four years of dispute, a crane on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh that some have called an eyesore is finally coming down this weekend.

Part of Hillsborough Street could be closed until Monday morning while crews work to remove the crane, according to a traffic alert on the Hillsborough Street Community Service Corporation’s website.

The crane was erected near the intersection of Hillsborough and Horne streets in June 2015, and it has remained there since, left in limbo after the construction of the Hillsborough Lofts apartment project stalled, The News & Observer previously reported.

The Hillsborugh Street traffic alert warns that westbound Hillsborough Street between Pogue and Horne streets will remain closed while a secondary crane is set up to remove the existing crane. The sidewalk and businesses between Pogue Street and Horne Street will be closed as a precaution during the crane’s removal.





Traffic heading west on Hillsborough Street this weekend will be be detoured via Horne Street to Vanderbilt Avenue and Gardner Street. The traffic alert says that the street will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

Hillsborough Lofts was to be a seven-story apartment building for students, The News & Observer previously reported. But after the developer of the project got into a legal dispute with the construction company it hired, the project stalled.

The poured concrete shell of the building’s ground floor is near a small-format Target that opened in November 2017.

