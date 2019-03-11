Smithfield hospital is ‘reviewing its policies and procedures’ after worker was stabbed

A Johnston County hospital employee who was stabbed in the emergency department over the weekend remains in fair condition, according to a hospital spokesman.

It’s still unclear what led to the assault Saturday evening at Johnston Health, which is part of UNC Health Care, in Smithfield.

Connor Phillip Sullivan, 25, was waiting to be treated when he stabbed 52-year-old Eric Hammond, according to police. A police report lists Hammond as a nurse.

After the stabbing, Sullivan ran away and was apprehended about two blocks from the hospital, police said.

Alan Wolf, a spokesman for UNC Health Care, did not say whether a security guard was in the emergency department at the time the worker was stabbed.

He said Johnston Health officials are cooperating with Smithfield police, who are investigating.

“In addition,” Wolf said, “Johnston Health is reviewing its procedures and policies to prevent this type of incident from happening again. The safety of our employees and patients is our top priority.”





Sullivan was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, arrest records show. He was being held at the Johnston County jail on a $60,000 secured bond.