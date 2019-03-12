Local

Cary High School band director suspended with pay while district investigates complaint

By T. Keung Hui

March 12, 2019 10:04 AM

The Cary High School Band marches in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Cary High School band director Matt Minnick has been suspended with pay while the Wake County school system investigates a complaint made against the teacher.

In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Cary High principal Nolan Bryant said that Minnick was suspended March 5 and that he can’t go into details about the investigation because of personnel laws. But Bryant said he wanted to address the “unfounded rumors about this situation.”

“With Mr. Minnick’s consent, I am able to inform you that at this time, this matter does not involve any allegations of physical interactions,” Bryant said in the letter.

The school district says that this is the first time Minnick has been suspended.

In the meantime, Bryant said that a substitute teacher, a professional band clinician and a volunteer will work with band students to help them prepare for upcoming competitions.

