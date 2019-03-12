Local

70-year-old man struck by a car in Durham last month has died, police say

By Joe Johnson

March 12, 2019 03:02 PM

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto
DURHAM

A 70-year-old man who was struck by a car last month in Durham has died, police said Tuesday.

Tommy Rogers of Durham was trying to cross West Cornwallis Road shortly after 7:45 p.m. Feb. 19. He was struck by a Kia Optima driven by 23-year-old Aailyah Jackson of Chapel Hill, according to police.

Rogers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Jackson was not injured.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, and no charges have been filed.

  Comments  