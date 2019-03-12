Durham plan would allow more housing on land near downtown. But would it be too dense?

If you want to live close to downtown Durham but can’t find a home there, changes in zoning could give you more options.





Facing a housing crisis, increasing density in the urban tier has been the Durham Planning Department’s focus for the past year. Now the department’s recommendations are out, and not everyone likes them.

About 50 neighbors attended a public hearing on the proposal at Tuesday night’s Durham Planning Commission meeting. But before they even talked, Planning Director Patrick Young said he wanted to continue the discussion at the commission’s April meeting, and Planning Commission Chair Brian Buzby said he didn’t plan on voting that night.

Residents disagree on whether the plan increases density too much — or not enough. And they wanted more time to study the proposal.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

“We are all over the map about this,” said Linda Wilson, who lives in Watts Hospital, one of the neighborhoods in the urban tier that asked for more time for discussion and study.

Why planners want zoning change

Young said the influx of newcomers earn about $10,000 more a year than current residents, and those new Durhamites can better compete for housing.

The urban tier is approximately two miles in each direction from downtown.

A map shows the area impacted by the proposal extends both north of U.S. 70 to Carver Street and south of the Durham Freeway to Cornwallis Road.

Young said Tuesday that “Expanding Housing Choices,” as the proposal is called, reflects the City Council’s goal of “shared economic prosperity.” But after hours of comments, he said that they might have missed the mark and could go back to the drawing board.

Single-family zoning has been the cause of racial disparities, he said, and only 12 percent of the urban tier allows duplexes.

Prior to the late 1960s, almost every neighborhood in Durham allowed a variety of housing types, he said. But that changed to give single-family zoning the advantage, and that’s the case in the majority of neighborhoods affected by the proposed zoning changes.

Doing nothing would guarantee more gentrification in Durham, Young said.

The zoning proposals

In most cases, Expanding Housing Choices would allow one more housing unit than what’s allowed under existing zoning.





For example, in places where existing zoning allows for one single-family home on a 5,000-square-foot lot — or 7,500-square-foot lot in the urban tier — the proposed standard would allow for one duplex. Developers could also build more units in exchange for providing affordable housing.

Neighborhood response

In February, boards of the Trinity Park Neighborhood Association, Watts Hospital-Hillandale Neighborhood Association and others asked for a delay between the 45-page draft recommendations and the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night so they had more time to review the proposals.

On Tuesday, multiple Trinity Park residents again asked for more time to study the Expanding Housing Choices report.

Nancy Scott, a longtime Trinity Park resident, called it a sweeping rezoning proposal that could mean losing neighborhoods of character by “wholesale teardowns” or “a thousand cuts.”

But other Trinity Park residents disagreed, like Dan Bock.

Bock said the revised proposal was watered down, and he supported the original one calling for more density.

The recommendation before the Planning Commission didn’t call for as much density as an earlier version. Triplexes are no longer being considered, and cottage courts were also dropped along with allowing accessory dwelling units with duplexes.





Durham architect and urban developer Scott Harmon wrote “an open letter to my fellow white progressives in Durham” that had been circulated on neighborhood list serves leading up to the meeting. Most of the residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting were white.

In Harmon’s letter, he said the current proposal had been “gutted by leaders in the white progressive neighborhoods that wield the most power in land use debates.”

On Tuesday night, Harmon told commissioners opposition looks like “NIMBYism.”

Tuscaloosa Lakewood neighborhood resident Susan Sewell said she’s concerned that Expanding Housing Choices would allow “flag lots” in her neighborhood. Her neighborhood’s protection overlay doesn’t allow such development. Flag lots allow another housing unit to be built behind an existing one, like a flagpole.

What’s next

Planning Commissioner Carmen Williams said she wants to see the city grow in the right direction for the right reasons. Durham has a lot of land, she said, and she doesn’t want to force growth on already developed land.

“It’s either about profit or quality of life,” Williams said. “Somehow we have to meet in the middle.”

After the Planning Commission makes its recommendation at a future meeting, the proposal will then be sent on to the City Council and Board of County Commissioners, who will vote on Expanding Housing Choices at meetings in late spring or early summer.