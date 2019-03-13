Social media a ‘social disease.’ Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane won’t seek re-election

Mayor Nancy McFarlane has announced that she will not seek a fifth term.

In a news release Wednesday morning, McFarlane said under her leadership, Raleigh has strengthened its reputation “as one of the best places to live, work and play in the country.”

As mayor, the release continued, she has worked to expand public transit, increase affordable housing, update the city’s land-use rules, protect the environment, support small business and entrepreneurs, and “champion the arts.”

But within the past year, the eight-person city board has become fractured, with McFarlane increasingly on the minority side.

‘We used to fight together for the things we cared about,” she said in a video. “Now it just seems like we fight with each other. The mean politics of Twitter and social media is painful when it’s about you or someone you love. This social disease has exploded since I first ran for city council in 2007. Raleigh politics could use a reset.”

“Are you still working on the things that are important to you,” she asked in the video, “and are you doing them in a way that makes your neighbor proud?”

McFarlane was a leader in the city’s purchase of Dorothea Dix Park and the recently unveiled plan to make it “a world-class destination park to be enjoyed by the public for generations to come,” according to her news release.





“I am going to focus on the things that really matter to me; my family, the community, the arts and the parks,” she said in the release.

McFarlane was first elected to Raleigh City Council in 2007 and served two terms before being elected mayor in 2011. She is only the second woman to be mayor in Raleigh’s history.





Last month, Raleigh City Council member Kay Crowder told The News & Observer she was “verbally and physically assaulted” by McFarlane’s husband at the Raleigh Convention Center on Feb. 6 during a community meeting unveiling the Dix Park Master Plan.

The mayor later apologized for the incident, saying her husband was stressed about McFarlane’s recent surgery, adding he may have been too strongly worded.

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day.



