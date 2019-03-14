Raleigh woman had 23 years worth of opioid drugs, police say

A 29-year-old Raleigh woman is accused of having up to 23 years worth of opioids and trying to use fake prescriptions to obtain drugs at six pharmacies in one day.
Shericka Nicole Lee of Raleigh is charged with trafficking opium or heroin and obtaining a controlled substance by forgery or fraud. She was arrested Wednesday by Fuquay-Varina police.
Lee went to the pharmacies Feb. 11 to try to get prescriptions without a doctor’s knowledge or permission, police say.
Police say Lee in at least one drug store got phenergan with codeine, a cough medicine. Codeine is an opioid that can be used to relieve pain and coughing, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Lee had a “minimum of 225 months and maximum of 279 months of opiate,” according to her arrest warrants.
In North Carolina, the STOP (Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention) Act limits opioid prescriptions for first-time patients, The News & Observer has reported.
Under the law, doctors can give five-day opioid prescriptions to first-time patients and seven-day prescriptions for patients who have surgery. But state health data showed thousands of doctors seemed to be breaking that law, The N&O reported in May.
Lee was also charged in Raleigh with possessing ecstasy, according to court documents. Her bond was set at more than $1 million, records show.
Comments