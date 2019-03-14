Chapel Hill police arrest 4 after armed robbery reported in Southern Village

Four people have been arrested after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint in Southern Village.
Chapel Hill police arrested Camari Ason McLean, 20, of Red Springs, Christian Parker King, 26, of Graham, Maxlee Coby Hemingway, 19, of Efland, and Krystian Ryleigh Stuart, 19, of Burlington, in connection with the incident Wednesday.
The man who told police he was robbed said a man pointed a gun at him and demanded money, according to police. After taking $100, the suspect fled in a car away from the Southern Village area, police said.
Carrboro police stopped a car matching the description given by witnesses. The money and the gun were recovered by officers.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
McLean was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon by a felon. King was charged with robbery. Stuart and Hemingway each were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. All four were being held in the Orange County jail under secured bail.
McLean’s bail was set at $100,000. Bail for King was $20,000, while Stuart’s was $15,000 and Hemingway’s was $10,000.
Comments