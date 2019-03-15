Man collected money for veterans outside Walmart. Police think he kept it for himself.

Police have seized electronic devices as they investigate a man accused of fraudulently asking for donations at a local Walmart, Holly Springs court documents say.
Daniel James, 63, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and begging without a permit. He was arrested Saturday.
Holly Springs police saw James and a woman at the town’s Walmart taking donations for a nonprofit that serves veterans, according to the search warrant application. He received $743.75 in cash and used a credit card reader, police said.
Investigators say they discovered that the organization, Hadit Foundation, was a legitimate nonprofit.
But they talked to a woman who said James had asked for money at Walmarts in Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Raleigh — collecting about $2,000 “on a good day,” according to the document. Another woman told police that James puts the money in his bank accounts and then claims that the Wounded Warriors group takes it out.
With this information, Holly Springs police applied for a warrant to search James’ Raleigh home and a car. It hoped to find “electronic and paper evidence” of fraud, according to the document.
Police on Sunday seized documents, laptops, cellphones and USB drives, court records said.
James is being held on a $6,000 bond.
