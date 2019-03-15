Racist and homophobic graffiti spray painted at Enloe High School. Police are investigating.

Students arrived Friday morning at Enloe High School to find the East Raleigh magnet school vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti.

In a message sent to families, Enloe principal Will Chavis said two glass doors, a set of windows and one side of the exterior wall of the school were vandalized some time between Thursday evening and Friday morning,

The damage was discovered Friday morning before students arrived, and the school worked to cover and remove the images, Chavis said. But Chavis said that some students may have seen the damage based on pictures that were posted on social media.

“The vandalism included racist, homophobic and insensitive messages that do not in any way reflect the views of our school community,” Chavis said in the message. “At Enloe, we pride ourselves on diversity, inclusion and equity for all students. Parents, I encourage you to have sustained and meaningful conversations with your children pertaining to race and difference.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

Enloe is one of Wake County’s top high schools, drawing students from across the county. Chavis was named Wake County Principal of the Year in October.

Chavis said that “appropriate disciplinary and criminal action will be taken” once it’s determined who committed the vandalism. Both the Raleigh Police Department and Wake County school system are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to speak with a school administrator or call the Raleigh Police Department’s non-emergency line at 919-831-6311.