Arrest warrant issued for husband in Nash County homicide, reports say

March 15, 2019 06:28 PM

NASHVILLE

Law enforcement officials in Nash County have issued an arrest warrant for the husband of a woman found dead earlier this week, according to multiple media outlets.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Lynn Keel, according to a report by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. He is wanted on a murder charge, according to the reports.

Lynn Keel, 57, is accused of killing his wife, Diana Alejandra Keel, investigators say.

A state Department of Transportation worker found Keel’s body in neighboring Edgecombe County, about 30 miles from her home, on Tuesday, five days after her daughter reported her missing, WRAL reported.

Lynn Keel told investigators he’d last seen her March 8 when she left with some friends, reports say.

In a press conference Wednesday evening, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said, “The most difficult aspect of this case is a 10-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter are without their mother,” ABC 11 reported.

