Chatham County barricades Confederate statue in Pittsboro as group seeks its removal

Opponents of a Confederate statue outside the Historic Courthouse in downtown Pittsboro say they want to see it removed.

In response to a rumored protest at the courthouse before Monday’s Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting, deputies placed barriers around the “Our Confederate Heroes” statue, Chatham Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sarah Pack said.

“Deputies and Pittsboro police will be in the area to help minimize interruptions to traffic as well as to mitigate safety risks to pedestrians,” Pack said. “These partitions are intended to help facilitate foot traffic in and around the traffic circle prior to and during the public meetings scheduled tonight.”

The statue was erected in 1907 during the height of the Jim Crow era. It was a gift from the Daughters of the Confederacy and is inscribed “TO THE CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS OF CHATHAM COUNTY / OUR CONFEDERATE HEROES.”





North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Walter Clark spoke at the statue’s dedication, according to NCpedia.

Confederate statues in Durham and Chapel Hill were toppled in the past two years after numerous protests. A statue of Robert E. Lee at Duke Chapel on the university campus was damaged by vandals and subsequently removed from its alcove by the school in 2017. A statue in Winston-Salem was removed by the city last week.

Monday’s Chatham County commissioners meeting begins at 6 p.m.