Judges halts mining on Raleigh-Durham International Airport quarry land until hearing

A judge has barred a mining company from doing more than exploratory drilling on a 105-acre tract the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority has agreed to lease Wake Stone Corp., according to opponents of the plan.

The temporary restraining order will remain in place until a hearing in Wake County Superior Court, which could be held in about 10 days to consider a full injunction, according to a news release from the plaintiffs The Umstead Coalition, Tamara and Randal Dunn, Triangle Off-Road Cyclists, and William Doucette.

“We seek to improve the ‘Branding’ of the RDU International Airport,” said Jean Spooner, chair of The Umstead Coalition. “The current ‘Brand’ of the airport with this (closed door) quarry deal is tarnished due to lack of community engagement, ignoring federal regulations and state laws, and negative impacts to the William B. Umstead State Park.”

The Airport Authority approved a 25-year lease with Wake Stone earlier this month to let the company use the land as a quarry.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

“RDU appreciates the judge’s time and careful consideration of the information presented by the parties today,” said Jake Potter, spokesman for the airport. “We are pleased with the judge’s ruling to allow Wake Stone to continue its exploratory activity on the property.”

The Umstead Coalition, which advocates for the nearby state park, believes the lease is invalid and argues that the governments that appoint members to the Airport Authority — Raleigh, Durham, Durham County and Wake County — have final approval on any lease.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.