1 dead, 1 in hospital after men shot at each other, Durham police say
Man dies in Durham after 2 shot at each other, police say.
One man is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting incident Sunday night on Hoover Road.
Police officers found two men with gunshot wounds at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road, according to the Durham Police Department.
Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of the men, Dwayne Wilson Jr., 32, of Durham died, a news release stated.
The second man, whose name was not released, is 29 years old, and didn’t seem to have life-threatening injuries, the release stated.
“Preliminary information indicates the men were shooting at each other,” it stated.
No charges had been filed as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
There were 17 homicides in Durham as of May 11, according to the Durham Police Department website. That was up from 11 during the same period in 2018 and six during the same period in 2017.
All told, reported violent crime — aggravated assault, robbery, forcible rape and homicide — was up 18 percent as of May 11 compared to the same period last year.
