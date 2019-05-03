Local

Raleigh man fatally struck crossing Wake Forest Road, police say

RALEIGH

A pedestrian hit by a car in north Raleigh on Thursday night died, police say.

Raleigh police were called to a reported wreck on Wake Forest Road near Ronald Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

A police report says Alvis Gerald Wells Jr., of Raleigh, was crossing Wake Forest Road when he was struck. There is no crosswalk where the incident happened. He was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The collision remains under investigation. No charges were immediately filed against the driver, police say.

