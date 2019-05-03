Triangle colleges are ready to send their graduates into the world. Here’s when.

Beating the heat to celebrate 2018 Graduates Despite high temperatures, UNC-Chapel Hill's spring 2018 commencement ceremony, held on Mother's Day, was energetic and celebratory. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite high temperatures, UNC-Chapel Hill's spring 2018 commencement ceremony, held on Mother's Day, was energetic and celebratory.

After four or five years of blood and sweat, it’s time for the tears.

Thousands of college students across the state will get their diplomas over the next 11 days or so. They’ll go off into the world to begin new lives and new careers. The class of 2019 is no doubt ready to make its mark on the world.

So if you’re making plans to have a Mother’s Day lunch or dinner somewhere near a college campus next Sunday, or trying to navigate the roads around a commencement venue when proud parents are pouring in or out, be patient. Be proud. Be prepared.

Many restaurants will require reservations. Heavy traffic will require extra leave time. Some schools require those attending to get advance tickets, and they limit the number available for each graduate. Other schools allow the whole extended family to attend. Check with the school for details.

Here’s a list of upcoming commencement ceremonies in the Triangle area. Congratulations to every graduate, and to every parent and mentor who helped them along the way.

Saturday, May 4

▪ Wake Technical Community College will hold serial ceremonies for more than 1,600 students in different academic programs at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 4 in the main campus gym in Fuquay-Varina. More details are available on the school’s website.

▪ William Peace University will celebrate commencement at 9:30 a.m. May 4 on the university’s main lawn in Raleigh. More details are available on the website.

Saturday, May 11

▪ N.C. Central University in Durham will hold commencement at 8 a.m. May 11 in O’Kelly Riddick Stadium on campus. Details are available on the website.





▪ N.C. State University’s graduates will receive their diplomas starting at 9 a.m. May 11 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The school’s website has more.





▪ Shaw University will hold its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. May 11 at Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh. More information is available on the website.





▪ St. Augustine’s University will celebrate graduation at 9 a.m. May 11 on the University Quadrangle on campus. Details are available on the website.





▪ Meredith College graduates will get diplomas at 8 p.m. May 11 in Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University. More information is available on the website.





▪ Campbell University will hold its main undergraduate commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. May 11 in the Pope Convocation Center on the Buies Creek campus. Information about that and other Campbell graduation ceremonies is available on the school’s website.







Sunday, May 12

▪ UNC Chapel Hill’s commencement is at 9 a.m. May 12 in Kenan Stadium. More information is on the website.





▪ Duke University will confer degrees in a ceremony at 9 a.m. May 12 at Wallace Wade Stadium. Details are on the school’s website.

Monday, May 13

▪ Johnston County Community College will hold commencement at 7 p.m. May 13 in the Pope Convocation Center at Campbell University in Buies Creek. More information is on the website.

Tuesday, May 14

▪ Durham Technical Community College will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Details are on the website.