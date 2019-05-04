Man stabbed to death in hotel on Hillsborough Road in Durham. Violent crime up in 2019.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Durham police are investigating a homicide after officers found a 31-year-old man dead Saturday morning in a hotel on Hillsborough Road.

Officers discovered the body of a man, later identified as David Kelly, with an apparent stab wound shortly after 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road, according to a news release.

“The homicide occurred during an altercation,” police said on Monday in an updated news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

It was the second fatal stabbing in Durham this week.

On Sunday night Durham police found a man who had been stabbed near the intersection of South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road.

John Kenneth Mason, 58, of Durham, was taken to the hospital where he died, according to a police news release.

Homicide totals

As of April 27, which doesn’t include these two stabbings, there had been 14 homicides reported in Durham this year.

That was up from nine homicides reported during the same time period last year, and up from five during the same period the year before that.

All told, violent crime — homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — through April 27 was up 17.9 percent compared to the same time period in 2018, according to the Police Department website.

There were a total of 559 reported incidents so far this year, with the numbers up in each of the four categories. That compares to 474 incidents reported by the same time last year.

This year’s reported violent crime is running lower than two years ago, however, when 779 violent crimes had been reported for the same time period.

