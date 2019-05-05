Man found shot to death in Durham, city’s 3rd homicide in eight days Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.. It was the city’s second homicide this weekend and third in eight days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.. It was the city’s second homicide this weekend and third in eight days.

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a 32-year-old man Durham man dead and another man injured. It was the city’s second homicide this weekend and third in eight days.

Officers were sent on a call near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. They found a dead man, later identified as Aljawon Sumpter, who appeared to have been shot, police say. Another man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Homicides up

On Saturday officers found the body of a man with an apparent stab wound shortly after 9 a.m. in a hotel on the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road, according to a police news release. As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, his name has not been released.

It was the second fatal stabbing in Durham in a week’s time.

The Durham Police Department provides year-to-date crime statistics on its website.

As of April 27, which doesn’t include the two stabbings and new killing, there had been 14 homicides reported in Durham this year.

That was up from nine homicides reported during the same time period last year, and up from five during the same period the year before that.

All told, violent crime — homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — through April 27 was up 17.9 percent compared to the same time period in 2018, according to the Police Department website.

There were a total of 559 reported incidents so far this year, with the numbers up in each of the four categories. That compares to 474 incidents reported by the same time last year.

This year’s reported violent crime is running lower than two years ago, however, when 779 violent crimes had been reported for the same time period.