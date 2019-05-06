Wake County man dies after suffering seizures in jail cell

A 35-year-old man died at WakeMed after suffering seizures in his cell in the Wake County jail, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

David Walton became ill at about 10 p.m. Sunday after Raleigh police had arrested him for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident, deputies said in a news release. Walton had just entered the processing area.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death, which is still under investigation.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family of Mr. Walton,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said in the release. “We hope to find out exactly the cause of his untimely death.”

