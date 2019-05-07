1-year-old Cary boy hit by car his mother was driving, town says

Mom was driving when 1-year-old hit by car in Cary, officials say A 1-year-old was seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Monday night, a town of Cary spokesperson says. The toddler’s mom was driving when she hit the child, according to an official. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 1-year-old was seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Monday night, a town of Cary spokesperson says. The toddler’s mom was driving when she hit the child, according to an official.

A 1-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being hit by a car his mother was driving, a town of Cary spokeswoman said.

Police responded at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a crash involving a child on Peg Street, Deanna D. Hawkes said via email.

The incident happened on or near the driveway, Hawkes said.

The 1-year-old was taken to WakeMed with “serious injuries” and was in stable condition Tuesday, Hawkes said.

An investigation continues, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Hawkes said.