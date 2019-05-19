Former Orange Co. Sheriff Pendergrass, known as ‘a tenacious lawman,’ has died

Sheriff Lindy Pendergrass, pictured in December 2006, before his swearing-in as Orange County Sheriff. He was one of the oldest and longest-sitting sheriffs in North Carolina.

Former Orange County Sheriff Albert “Lindy” Pendergrass died Sunday afternoon after an extended illness, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Pendergrass spent his law enforcement career in Orange County. He was sheriff for 32 years, from 1982 until his 2014 retirement.

“He was considered to be a legendary and very tenacious lawman,” Blackwood told The News & Observer in a phone interview. “He always got his man or woman.”

Blackwood said Pendergrass died around 2 p.m. with his family by his side. He turned 85 on May 13.

Pendergass, the oldest of seven children, was born and raised in Chapel Hill, Blackwood said. He was the son of a police officer and a mother who worked outside of the home, The News & Observer reported in a 2007 profile on the longtime sheriff.

After returning home from serving in the U.S. Marines, he joined the Chapel Hill Police Department, where he worked his way up to major of investigations, Blackwood said. After retiring from the police department, he ran for sheriff.

He was an innovator at the Sheriff’s Office, Blackwood said.

“Many, many firsts came about during his tenure,” Blackwood said.

Those firsts included creating professional standards, the addition of take-home patrol cars, developing patrol districts and community watch programs in areas that had been overlooked. He also started Orange County’s student resource officer programs that puts law enforcement in public school, Blackwood said.

Orange Co. Sheriff Lindy Pendergrass, left, in 1997 with Chapel Hill police Lt. Marvin Clark, center, and Chapel Hill police chief Ralph Pendergraph. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Orange County Chief District Judge Joe Buckner, who has been on the bench since 1994, said he will never forget how Pendergrass took control of the chaos that followed a 1995 shooting spree in downtown Chapel Hill. UNC law student Wendell Williamson, who was later found not guilty by reason of insanity, killed two people and shot an officer.

“(He) came in with his sheriff’s officers and completely took command of that situation, which was just chaos, and he turned it into an orderly investigation in a matter of minutes,” Buckner told The News & Observer in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

That was just Pendergrass’ style, Buckner said.

“You saw him do that on a much smaller, less public level every time,” Buckner said. “He wasn’t sitting in his office. He was on the scene making sure everything got done in an appropriate and professional manner.”

Pendergrass was also diligent about making sure the inmates at the jail “were treated humanly with dignity and with kindness.”

A 2007 profile in The News & Observer described Pendergrass, then 72 and the oldest sitting sheriff in the state, as almost always in uniform, listening to a police scanner and responding to calls.

“He will die in his patrol car,” then-Durham County Sheriff Worth Hill told The News & Observer.

Buckner made similar statements Sunday.





“The man never slept,” Buckner said. “He kept his scanner right next to his bed.”