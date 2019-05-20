Local
Cary man copied child porn videos for 17 years, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A 64-year-old man is accused of copying pornography featuring kids thought to be as young as 3, Cary police say.
Christopher Mark Wilson, of Cary, is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Wake County online records show. He was arrested Friday.
Court records describe several videos containing sexual material involving children thought to be from 3 to 13 years old. Police say Wilson duplicated the files from June 2002 until Friday.
Wilson worked at the North Carolina Department of Information Technology and was put on “investigatory leave,” the department said Monday.
He was being held Monday morning on $500,000 bail.
Comments