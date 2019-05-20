911 call says man shot by Raleigh police officer is a veteran who was having flashback Raleigh police identified the man shot by an officer Sunday asMichael Anthony Hendricks Jr., 40, who is recovering from a wound to the abdomen. A 911 call recorded a man telling dispatchers: "He’s a vet he’s having a flashback.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh police identified the man shot by an officer Sunday asMichael Anthony Hendricks Jr., 40, who is recovering from a wound to the abdomen. A 911 call recorded a man telling dispatchers: "He’s a vet he’s having a flashback.”

Raleigh police identified the man shot by an officer Sunday as 40-year-old Michael Anthony Hendricks Jr., who is recovering from a wound to the abdomen.

A 911 call made at the time of the shooting and released Monday recorded a man reporting an emergency at Quail Ridge Apartments, telling dispatchers: “There’s a man in the corridor with a knife. He’s a vet. He’s having a flashback.”

Police said the fire department responded to a medical call at 5210 Falls of Neuse Road at roughly 9 a.m. and backed away from a man making verbal threats.

As Officer C.T. Melochick responded to the scene and was gathering information in the parking lot, police said, the man approached him with a gun in his hand. The officer took cover behind a patrol car and ordered the man to drop the gun, which he refused to do, police said.

Melochick fired one shot, hitting Hendricks in the abdomen. His condition at WakeMed has not been released.

Melochick has been with Raleigh police since 2017. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the case’s outcome. The SBI will investigate the shooting and report to the Wake County district attorney.





The officer was wearing a body camera, which was recording during the shooting. More information will be released when the Police Department issues a five-day report on the shooting, police said.

On Sunday resident Freddy Acosta said he saw the man point the gun at police.

Acosta, 35, said he was working on his truck Sunday morning when he saw police arrive and then leave. Later that morning, he saw a man outside carrying a knife, and swinging it around “like a ninja,” Acosta told The News & Observer through an interpreter.

Then he said he saw the same man with a gun. At first, the man was pointing the gun at him, Acosta said. When about three officers arrived, the man pointed it at the police. Acosta hid behind a nearby truck during the shooting, he said.

Handwritten lawsuit

In 2018, Reginald Williams of Buffalo Road in Raleigh filed a federal lawsuit accusing Melochick of siccing a K-9 dog on him and injuring his stomach. In the lawsuit, Williams said the officer stopped him while he was walking on Glenwood Avenue and became angry and let the dog loose after Williams questioned him.

A federal judge noted last year that aspects of Williams’ handwritten lawsuit were unclear and would ordinarily cause it to be dismissed, but because he did not have a lawyer, the judge allowed him to add more information. In September, Williams filed an affidavit saying he suffered nightmares and humiliation because of the scars, and he asked for $3 million.

In an April ruling, the judge allowed Williams’ case to continue but only against Melochick in his individual, rather than official, capacity.