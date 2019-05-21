Local
Wake County inmate tries escaping jail and assaults 5 officers, sheriff’s office says
A 21-year-old is accused of trying to escape from jail and assaulting five detention officers, according to authorities.
Shyann Althea Newsome was charged Monday with attempted escape and assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury.
She was previously arrested Friday for attempted assault with a deadly weapon and was being held at the Wake County Detention Center on that charge, court records show.
Detention officers at about 6 p.m. Monday tried to escort Newsome when she “became agitated and quickly ran toward” the sally port, a way to enter and exit the jail, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Newsome started being aggressive, and other officers came to help, the release said.
Newsome hurt the wrists of two officers, the foot of a third officer and the knee of a fourth officer, according to her arrest warrants. She is also accused of pulling out the hair of a fifth officer.
“Due to the aggressive nature of the incident, five female officers complained of minor injuries and were evaluated at a local hospital,” the sheriff’s office said in its news release.
Newsome also received a medical evaluation, according to the release.
She was being held Tuesday on $62,000 bail, court records show.
Her home address wasn’t provided in Wake County documents.
