These three Raleigh elementary schools are getting new principals

Kiley Brown (left), was named principal of Pleasant Union Elementary. Roxann Sykes (right) was named principal of Dillard Drive Elementary. Orange County Schools and Wake County Public School System

Three Raleigh elementary schools got new principals on Monday to replace leaders who’ve retired or gone on to other schools.

Kiley Brown was named principal of Pleasant Union Elementary School. She’ll start July 1 with a salary of $92,014 and replace Kevin Biles, who’s retiring after 19 years as the school’s principal.

Brown is executive director of curriculum for Orange County Schools. She was principal of Efland-Cheeks Elementary School in 2017, when she was named one of the eight finalists for North Carolina Principal of the Year.

Roxann Sykes will become principal of Dillard Drive Elementary School. She’ll start June 17 with a salary of $87,402. She replaces James Douglas, who is leaving to lead Herbert Akins Road Elementary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sykes has been assistant principal of Washington Elementary School in Raleigh since 2014. In October, she was named the Wake County school system’s 2018-19 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Trevor Roberts will start as principal of Walnut Creek Elementary School on June 5 with a salary of $106,235. He replaces Vonda Martin Jenkins, who is leaving to lead Yates Mill Elementary.

Since 2018, Roberts has been director of education at Jack and Jill Children’s Center and Elementary School, which serves high-needs working families in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Also on Monday, Diann Kearney was named interim principal of Panther Creek High School in Cary starting on July 1.