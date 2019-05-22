Orange County man gave heroin to his pregnant girlfriend. Now he’s going to prison.

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body.

An Orange County man who gave heroin to his pregnant girlfriend was sentenced to nearly three decades in prison, according to the federal government.

Roderick Lamar Sanford, 38, was sentenced Tuesday after an investigation revealed he distributed heroin and other drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. Federal officials say Sanford provided opioids “to a girlfriend who was pregnant with his child.”

U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin said Sanford “managed his drug organization by exploiting those closest to him through violence and by fueling their drug addictions,” according to the release.





Officials in March 2018 raided Sanford’s home, where they seized various items, including “42.61 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Fentanyl,” a potent synthetic opioid.

The DEA and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which has an opioid response team,investigated the case, according to the Department of Justice.

Sanford, of Cedar Grove, was charged with conspiring to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm “in furtherance of a drug related crime,” the news release said. He had pleaded guilty in August.

Sanford received a 28-year federal prison sentence and an additional five years of supervision after his release from custody, according to the Department of Justice. Judge William L. Osteen Jr. handed down the orders in Greensboro.