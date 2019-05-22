Fire destroys historic, century-old farmhouse in Apex

Fire destroys historic house in Apex Video from ABC Chopper11 HD shows the damage from a Wednesday morning fire at the James Madison Williams House on Green Level West Road in Apex, NC. The house was built in the early 1900's. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video from ABC Chopper11 HD shows the damage from a Wednesday morning fire at the James Madison Williams House on Green Level West Road in Apex, NC. The house was built in the early 1900's.

A historic home dating to the height of tobacco production in western Wake County was destroyed in an early-morning fire Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the 110-year-old house on Green Level West Road in Apex, near the border of Wake and Chatham counties, at about 3:30 a.m., said Carolyn Roman, spokeswoman for the town of Cary.

Crews from the Apex, Cary and North Chatham fire departments fought the blaze until about 6 a.m., Roman said. The fire destroyed the home, she said.

Two adults were in the house when the fire was reported, but there were no injuries, according to the town of Cary. The Wake County fire marshal is handling the investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The James Madison Williams House, built close to 1909, was a “rare surviving intact centerpiece of a historic farmscape,” according to Capital Area Preservation Inc.

The house is on the organization’s list of Wake County landmarks. President Gary Roth said the home was among a cluster that may have been built by one or a group of craftsmen.

The James Madison Williams House’s turret and size made it stand out, he said.