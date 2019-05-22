WRAL anchor/reporter taking a medical leave of absence

WRAL TV has hired Brad Johansen from WKRC in Cincinnati to join their news anchor team starting April 2018.

WRAL anchor and reporter Mikaya Thurmond said on Wednesday that she is taking a medical leave of absence from work.

Thurmond wrote on social media on Wednesday that she has a “medical condition that requires surgery” and that she will be off for “several weeks” while she recuperates with family in Georgia.

Neither Thurmond nor the station elaborated on the type of surgery she would undergo.

Thurmond came to WRAL in the spring of 2015 as a reporter and was promoted to the weekend anchor desk in March 2018.

WRAL anchor and reporter Mikaya Thurmond. WRAL

Thurmond’s announcement from Twitter and Facebook:

“A personal note: Starting today, I have to take some time off to address a medical condition that requires surgery. I will be on leave for several weeks as I recover in Georgia with my family. Thank you to my @wral family who supported me during this difficult time. Please keep me in your prayers & we’ll update you as I make progress.”